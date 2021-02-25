FEMA reveals few details about Tampa vaccine location set to open March 3

TAMPA (WFLA) – Joyce Brown is searching for answers. She’s tried everything she can think of to get her mother an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, but so far she has not been successful.

“I have gone on to every website imaginable, different counties, I have been trying for over a month, religiously, daily and I have gotten no results from anyone to get my 92-year-old mother her first vaccination,” said Brown.

She says she’s registered with the state’s vaccine website and others to try and get an appointment.

“I just think it’s not consistent, it’s not run properly,” said Brown.

Next week a new vaccine location will open at the Tampa Greyhound Track. The site will be run by FEMA.

Brown would like to know how to get her mother registered to be vaccinated there, but FEMA has not released any information about the process.

Governor Ron DeSantis says the details are still being worked out.

The governor announced last week that the state has been working with the federal government to open the first federally-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville.

The sites will open March 3 and operate seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each site will also have a mobile clinic that can vaccinate around 500 people per day.

“We’re still waiting to get the full details on it too. I had to sign a thing that our guy, our fellow could run it with the National Guard, but it’s a lot of moving parts so as soon as we have all of the information, we are going to put it out to the public, absolutely,” said DeSantis.

Despite numerous requests, FEMA has not provided details about the Tampa vaccine location. Gov. DeSantis says he expects those details to be announced early next week.

“Obviously we want the information out because it’s a pretty significant amount of doses. I mean we want those doses used and we want those doses to go to good use,” said DeSantis.