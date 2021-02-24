FEMA prepares to open new vaccination site in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — A new federally-run COVID-19 vaccine location will be up and running in Tampa next week.

The new site will be located at the Tampa Greyhound Track on Bird Street and is set to open March 3. It’s part of

Marty Washburn is one of the people helping to set up the location.

“They’re going to come in tomorrow and today they are just staging tents, golf carts, equipment, and then tomorrow they’ll start setting up the tents, generators, refrigeration units,” Washburn said.

The new site will be run by FEMA. Washburn believes it will help vaccinate an under served community.

“This is good because a lot of the people in this area don’t necessarily have automobiles, they’re dependent upon public transportation, so the people in the Sulfur Springs area, this is going to serve as a walk up site,” said Washburn.

FEMA has confirmed few details about the new location but has not yet provided information about where and how people can sign up to get vaccinated at the site.

Timothy Haas lives across the street from where the new FEMA location is setting up.

“I think it’s overdue. I mean, I wish we could have gotten this going sooner,” he said.

Robert Galitz also lives nearby and thinks the new location will help vaccinate many people in the area.

“I think it’s great, it’s getting the vaccine into the community that has the greatest need.”