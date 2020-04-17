Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Feeding Tampa Bay partners with Uber Eats to feed the hungry in community

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As more and more people lose jobs due to the coronavirus crisis the need to feed families continues to grow. That’s why Feeding Tampa Bay is partnering up with one of the biggest game changers in tech and services; Uber Eats.

At The Ella apartments in downtown Tampa the senior living facility is bit quieter as people shelter in place and go out seldom for essential needs. The residents here are more in danger of catching the coronavirus and they know that.

Seeing the need to protect and feed the community Ella property management teamed up with Feeding Tampa Bay. They’re providing ready-made meals for the week.

With fewer people volunteering Feeding Tampa Bay needed help getting the meals here. That’s where Uber Eats drivers are stepping up.

“We’re lucky here we can deliver a thousand meals in a shot, but there are other places where there’s an individual homebound senior and we need to make sure they have access to food as well. Uber’s innovation and flexibility allows us to meet that need in a very creative way,” said Matt Spence with Feeding Tampa Bay.

Feeding Tampa Bay is doing amazing work partnering up with different businesses to take care of our friends and neighbors, but they still need volunteers. If you would like to help you can find more information here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling"

Godwin on starting NFL season on time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godwin on starting NFL season on time"

Coburn on home schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coburn on home schooling"

Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards"

Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order"

Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd"

Manatee curfew extended through next Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee curfew extended through next Tuesday"

Manatee Co. commissioners meeting 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. commissioners meeting 4/17"

Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown"

Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast""

Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss