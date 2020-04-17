Feeding Tampa Bay partners with Uber Eats to feed the hungry in community

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As more and more people lose jobs due to the coronavirus crisis the need to feed families continues to grow. That’s why Feeding Tampa Bay is partnering up with one of the biggest game changers in tech and services; Uber Eats.

At The Ella apartments in downtown Tampa the senior living facility is bit quieter as people shelter in place and go out seldom for essential needs. The residents here are more in danger of catching the coronavirus and they know that.

Seeing the need to protect and feed the community Ella property management teamed up with Feeding Tampa Bay. They’re providing ready-made meals for the week.

With fewer people volunteering Feeding Tampa Bay needed help getting the meals here. That’s where Uber Eats drivers are stepping up.

“We’re lucky here we can deliver a thousand meals in a shot, but there are other places where there’s an individual homebound senior and we need to make sure they have access to food as well. Uber’s innovation and flexibility allows us to meet that need in a very creative way,” said Matt Spence with Feeding Tampa Bay.

Feeding Tampa Bay is doing amazing work partnering up with different businesses to take care of our friends and neighbors, but they still need volunteers. If you would like to help you can find more information here.

