Feeding Tampa Bay feeds thousands affected by virus pandemic with mega pantry sites

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – Saturday morning marked the second weekend of Feeding Tamp Bay’s mega food pantry sites in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Hundreds of cars lined up and rolled through Hillsborough Community College off Dale Mabry Saturday morning for assistance with groceries.

“We are continuing to see numbers that surprise us to some extent and concern us. I think all of us are aware there are a lot of people struggling,” said President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, Thomas Mantz.

Because of the coronavirus, many in the Tampa Bay area are struggling with essentials, like groceries.

“It would not be a surprise to see 7,000 to 8,000 families across our 10 counties today,” added Mantz.

When it comes to the amount of people they’re serving, Feeding Tampa Bay doesn’t believe they have hit their peak yet.

“There is a medical peak and an economic peak and the folks we serve will get worse as time goes on and jobs are not available and income is not in the home,” said Mantz.

Which is why Feeding Tampa Bay, and organizations just like it, rely on the help and support from the community to continue their mission.

“Double the amount of food out the door means double the expense to do that. We are happy to undertake that responsibility but we do need the community to come along side us,” added Mantz.

8's Army has partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay to help the organization continue their mission of serving our community in need.

