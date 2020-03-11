Feds warn Florida company to stop claiming silver can treat coronavirus

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) —A Melbourne company is one of seven that was warned Monday by the federal government to stop making allegedly false claims about products they’re marketing as coronavirus treatments.

The Federal Trade Commission and Food and Drug Administration said Monday they have jointly issued warning letters to seven sellers of unapproved and misbranded products, claiming they can treat or prevent the coronavirus.

Melbourne-based Colloidal Vitality LLC, also under the name Pure Vital Silver, was among the companies to receive a warning letter. The company sells a variety of products on their website like lotions, soaps and silver.

The FDA said there are no approved vaccines, drugs or investigational products currently available.

The seven companies are:

Vital Silver

Aromatherapy Ltd.

N-ergetics

GuruNanda, LLC

Vivify Holistic Clinic

Herbal Amy LLC

The Jim Bakker Show

The companies’ products include teas, essential oils, and colloidal silver.

The warning included Facebook posts that appear to have been removed, like one posted Feb 26 that said: “Wellness!! Vital Silver!!! Simple!!! Go on the offense this year against viruses includingthe Coronavirus.”



WESH 2 News spoke Dr. Heidar Heshmati, who served the Brevard County Health Department for decades before retiring.

When asked if there was currently cure for the coronavirus, Heshmati said no.



“We don’t have it. We don’t have it. CDC and medical companies they are working on that, but there’s still, we don’t have any approved medication for treatment of coronavirus,” Heshmati said. “People if they want to believe something, they want to use something, that’s up to them. At present time, we do not have vaccine,” he said.



The warning states the company sells products that are intended to, prevent, treat and cure coronavirus and they remind the company that this is unlawful without proper steps like reliable scientific evidence.

Both the FDA and FTC asked the company to correct violations immediately, or they may be subject to legal action.

In part, the letters require the companies to notify the FTC within 48 hours of the specific actions they have taken to address the agency’s concerns.

The FTC and FDA said it with follow up with companies that fail to make adequate corrections. Both agencies also will continue to monitor social media, online marketplaces and incoming complaints to help ensure that the companies do not continue to market fraudulent products under a different name or on another website.

The owner of Vital Silver made the following statement: “I was unaware that my company was violating FDA standards, or that any of the statements could be considered fraudulent. As per the FDA’s request I have removed all statements concerning the COVID-19 from my website and social media outlets.”

LATEST STORIES: