FDOH releases COVID-19 survey for Floridians to check safety behaviors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs wants Floridians to check their behaviors when it comes to coronavirus precautions.

Through Florida’s newly-launched “Florida Safe Survey,” state officials can score how residents are holding up to COVID-19 safety precautions, based on questions about their behaviors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis hoped the tool would be useful for the state’s large elderly population.

“Protecting Florida’s most vulnerable has been my administration’s main focus during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said DeSantis. “With the Florida Safe Survey, we hope to further mitigate the spread of this disease and bring another layer of protection to those most at risk of severe symptoms from COVID-19.”

According to the DOEA website, the survey only takes around 10 minutes to complete, with questions about living environments and the person’s health, as well as other topics.

The higher your safe behavior score, the less likely you are to get COVID-19, the DOEA says.

“When you achieve a Safe Behavior Score of 9 or 10, your chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 are reduced by up to 80%,” the DOEA its survey response.

Though the report does not offer medical advice, the reports “will provide guidance from leading experts and organizations based on research, science and recommendations published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization,” the survey’s says.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: