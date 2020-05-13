FDOH confirms major COVID-19 outbreak at Sarasota nursing home

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – COVID-19 is greatly impacting our most vulnerable population. Many of the deaths we’ve seen in Tampa Bay have been tied to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

8 On Your Side has been keeping a close eye on nursing homes in our area. We’ve learned the latest outbreak is at a facility in Sarasota County.

Tarpon Point Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is tucked away on Park Club Drive just off of Honore Avenue. As of Wednesday evening, state data shows 15 COVID-19 cases at the facility. A source told 8 On Your Side those numbers have recently multiplied.

We contacted officials with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County who confirmed there is currently an outbreak at Tarpon Point.

FDOH in Sarasota explained all staff and residents were recently tested at the facility and results came back late Tuesday night — approximately 45 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The Florida Dept. of Health in Sarasota County sent 8 On Your Side this statement regarding the outbreak:

“DOH Sarasota is working with multiple facilities in Sarasota County, including Tarpon Point in response to COVID-19 positive residents. DOH Sarasota provides guidance utilizing CDC recommendations: on disease prevention methods, mitigation strategies and infection control processes. The health department in response to COVID-19 is also able to coordinate additional testing, infection control SME referrals and staff augmentation in certain situations. With an increase in testing Tarpon Point identified approximately 45 additional positives (residents/staff). We will continue to work with these facilities to ensure that they have the information and guidance to respond appropriately.” Florida Dept. of Health

8 On Your Side made multiple calls to Tarpon Point throughout the day Wednesday. We were eventually told to email a list of questions to management.

In the email, we asked the facility what is being done to keep the virus from spreading and have also asked the facility to confirm the cumulative number of residents and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. We are still waiting for a response.