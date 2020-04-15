FDNY EMT who assisted during 9/11 dies from COVID-19

NEW YORK (CNN) – A 59-year-old FDNY EMT who worked the 9/11 World Trade Center site rescue and recovery has died as a result of COVID-19, officials said late Sunday.

Hodge was a 24-year veteran of the Department and served as a watch commander, responsible for monitoring citywide radio frequencies, local, national and international media and weather forecasts, as part of the unit’s 24/7 emergency management operation.⁣⁣

“EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement. “This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before. Now, they will continue to bravely answer those calls with even heavier hearts, having lost one of their fellow EMTs to COVID-19. Our entire Department mourns his loss.”