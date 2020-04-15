Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

FDNY EMT who assisted during 9/11 dies from COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CNN) – A 59-year-old FDNY EMT who worked the 9/11 World Trade Center site rescue and recovery has died as a result of COVID-19, officials said late Sunday.

Hodge was a 24-year veteran of the Department and served as a watch commander, responsible for monitoring citywide radio frequencies, local, national and international media and weather forecasts, as part of the unit’s 24/7 emergency management operation.⁣⁣

“EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement. “This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before. Now, they will continue to bravely answer those calls with even heavier hearts, having lost one of their fellow EMTs to COVID-19. Our entire Department mourns his loss.”

View this post on Instagram

The Department is mourning the loss of Emergency Medical Technician Gregory Hodge, 59, from COVID-19. EMT Hodge was a 24-year veteran of the Department, a responder to the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center, and was assigned to New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) since October, 2016. At NYCEM, he served as a Watch Commander, responsible for monitoring citywide radio frequencies, local, national and international media and weather forecasts, as part of the unit’s 24/7 emergency management operation.⁣⁣ ⁣ “EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service,” said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before. Now, they will continue to bravely answer those calls with even heavier hearts, having lost one of their fellow EMTs to COVID-19. Our entire Department mourns his loss.”⁣ ⁣ A resident of Manhattan, EMT Hodge began his career assigned to Station 16 in Harlem. He later worked at Station 55 in the Bronx and then NYCEM.⁣ He was a beloved colleague at both FDNY and NYCEM.⁣ ⁣

A post shared by FDNY (@fdny) on

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Kriseman on curfews and masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kriseman on curfews and masks"

Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money"

a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood"

Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR"

Pandemic clause leaves small business owners without help from insurance companies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic clause leaves small business owners without help from insurance companies"

Manatee County dairy farmer seeking help to get excess milk to those in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County dairy farmer seeking help to get excess milk to those in need"

Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds"

Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss