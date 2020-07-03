FDA warns consumers to avoid hand sanitizers with methanol

(CNN/WFLA) – The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers of a potentially poisonous ingredient that is found in some brands of hand sanitizer.

According to the FDA, the hand sanitizers could be contaminated with methanol, which can be life-threatening if ingested and toxic if absorved through the skin. Symptoms of methanol exposure include nausea, headaches, dizziness, amnesia, seizures and coma.

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA said in an advisory.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use any of the following hand sanitizers, which are manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

The FDA recommends the use of ethanol alcohol-based hand sanitizers when soap and water is unavailable.

