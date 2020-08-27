FDA warns about hand sanitizer packaged to look like food or drinks

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – The US Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about alcohol-based hand sanitizers being packaged in containers that look like food or drink packaging.

“The agency has discovered that some hand sanitizers are being packaged in beer cans, children’s food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles,” a news release from the agency said. “Additionally, the FDA has found hand sanitizers that contain food flavors, such as chocolate or raspberry.”

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said that manufacturers should be vigilant about the packaging and marketing of hand sanitizers in food or drink packages, so that any potential inadvertent use by consumers can be mitigated.

“I am increasingly concerned about hand sanitizer being packaged to appear to be consumable products, such as baby food or beverages. These products could confuse consumers into accidentally ingesting a potentially deadly product.”

The FDA will continue to monitor these products and take appropriate action where needed, Hahn said.

