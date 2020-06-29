FDA, USDA: No danger of catching virus from food, food packaging

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – There’s no need to feel leery at the grocery store. The USDA and the FDA released a statement saying people can’t contract the coronavirus from food or food packaging.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn say food producers, processors and regulators are “taking every necessary precaution to prioritize food safety.”

The statement adds the US is the “global leader” in ensuring food products are secure for consumption.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss