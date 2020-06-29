FDA, USDA: No danger of catching virus from food, food packaging

(CNN) – There’s no need to feel leery at the grocery store. The USDA and the FDA released a statement saying people can’t contract the coronavirus from food or food packaging.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn say food producers, processors and regulators are “taking every necessary precaution to prioritize food safety.”

The statement adds the US is the “global leader” in ensuring food products are secure for consumption.

