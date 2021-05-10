FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorization to children ages 12-15

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Pfizer has received approval from the FDA to expand the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first COVID-19 vaccine to be granted emergency use authorization in the United States. If the FDA grants the Friday request from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, it would be the first vaccine to get full approval.

Pfizer and BioNTech asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

NBC News reports the FDA will likely take several weeks to review the application from Pfizer and BioNTech.

The move will open up vaccines to millions of Americans and hopefully edge the country closer to reaching herd immunity.

In March, Pfizer said its clinical trials revealed its vaccine to be 100-percent effective for kids ages 12 to 15.

Kids had side effects similar to young adults, the company said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose.

“We share the urgency to expand the use of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. At the time, he expressed “the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year” in the United States.