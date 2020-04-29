FDA to authorize emergency use of remdesivir for coronavirus: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The FDA plans to announce the emergency use authorization for remdesivir, the experimental antiviral drug being tested to treat patients with COVID-19, a senior administration official tells the New York Times.

The announcement comes hours after biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences revealed preliminary results of the government-run drug trial show remdesivir is effective in treating the virus.

Remdesivir would be the first treatment to pass such a test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year.

Currently a clinical trial for the drug is taking place at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

“We are using the experimental drug in very sick people on ventilators, so it is difficult to assess the benefit of the drug on our patients at this time,” said Kirk Voelker, a critical care pulmonologist caring for COVID-19 patients in Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s ICU and medical director and sub-investigator of the health system’s COVID-19 research trials. “We are seeing positive indications in the trial and are hopeful that this treatment, along with other therapies we are researching, will be effective.”

Remdesivir is given through an IV and is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. In animal tests against SARS and MERS, diseases caused by similar coronaviruses, the drug helped prevent infection and reduced the severity of symptoms when given early enough in the course of illness. But it is not yet approved anywhere in the world for any use.

