Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

FDA to allow decontaminating N95 respirators

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the use of a decontamination system for N95 respirators.

The FDA says more than 6,000 hospitals already have the decontamination system produced by advanced sterilization products. In total, they could clean about 4 million respirators per day.

This is the third such emergency authorization from the FDA this year.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete"

Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers"

Sunday Night Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Night Weather Update"

Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home"

Suspect coughs at deputies, says ‘I hope you catch corona’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect coughs at deputies, says ‘I hope you catch corona’"

Pasco County coronavirus: Fire Rescue employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County coronavirus: Fire Rescue employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals"

Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers"

First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus"

Saturday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday Evening Weather Update"

Managing stress and headaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing stress and headaches"

Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss