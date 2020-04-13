FDA to allow decontaminating N95 respirators

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the use of a decontamination system for N95 respirators.
The FDA says more than 6,000 hospitals already have the decontamination system produced by advanced sterilization products. In total, they could clean about 4 million respirators per day.
This is the third such emergency authorization from the FDA this year.
