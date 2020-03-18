FDA: Only buy enough food for the week

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Empty shelves are seen at the Meijer store, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Whitestown, Ind. People concerned with the coronavirus have been shopping ahead and emptying store shelves. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration says there’s no reason to empty shelves at grocery stores.

Agency officials insist there are no nationwide food shortages.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn says Americans should only buy enough food to last a week.

The FDA says low supplies on certain items will be restocked soon. To help, the FDA is relaxing some verification and audit requirements for suppliers that are using other methods to make sure their products are safe.

Regulators have also lifted some restrictions on the trucking industry to keep merchandise moving around the country.

The agency says travel restrictions have made it difficult to conduct its usual on-site audits.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports"

FL investigates price gouging complaints during COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL investigates price gouging complaints during COVID-19 outbreak"

Amazon limits shipments to warehouses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon limits shipments to warehouses"

3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ

Thumbnail for the video titled "3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ"

Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees"

DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida"

Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay"

"We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss