FDA expected to make announcement on mixing & matching booster shots

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Food and Drug Administration is expected to release new information about mixing and matching COVID-19 booster shots, according to a report from the New York Times.

The report says the administration could make the announcement as early as Wednesday, allowing Americans to get coronavirus vaccine booster shots that are different from their initial doses.

Health experts had previously advised against straying from the prescribed dose schedule for each brand. But studies have shown mixing the mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer do not result in safety or efficacy concerns.

The FDA is also expected to authorize booster shots for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

On Thursday, a panel of U.S. health advisors to the FDA said some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.

A day later, the panel endorsed booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, saying they should be offered at least two months after immunization.

The news comes as Hillsborough County launches its new campaign to expand public availability for booster shots. The county is hosting a temporary booster shot clinic at the Sun City Center Community Hall and Sports Complex.

The drive-through booster shot clinic will serve vulnerable communities and will be available through Friday