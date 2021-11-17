FDA could authorize Pfizer booster shot for all adults this week

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The FDA could soon authorize Pfizer booster shots for all adults 18 years and older. This authorization could happen as early as Thursday.

If this approval happens, it is possible that anyone could get a Pfizer booster shot as early as this weekend.

Right now, only those 65 and older, people with underlying health conditions, and those who work in high risk settings can get the extra dose.

However, if the FDA gives its approval, any adults who got a second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago would officially be eligible, no matter which vaccine you initially received.

Pfizer is submitting early results of a booster study in 10,000 people to make its case that it’s time to further expand the booster campaign.

