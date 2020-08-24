FDA clears first fully-transparent surgical mask

(CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration has given the okay for the world’s first fully-transparent surgical mask.

They’re made by ClearMask, an American medical supply company.

Traditional surgical masks block mouths, which can sometimes impede effective communication.

The company says ClearMask helps improve that visual communication, while still offering a high level of protection. They can even be used in operating rooms.

ClearMask says their masks are especially helpful for people with hearing impairments and during conversations between people who don’t speak the same language.

The masks are available to buy in bulk in the FDA cleared medical or non-medical grade.

You can find them online at buy.theclearmask.com.

