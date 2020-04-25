FDA authorizes more antibody tests

(CNN) – The FDA is authorizing three new coronavirus antibody tests, which can indicate if someone is immune to re-infection. That brings the current total number of FDA authorized COVID-19 antibody tests to seven.

This kind of FDA authorizations carries a lower regulatory standard because it is under “emergency use” standards. That means while the benefits outweigh any risks, the tests do carry the risk of false positives and negatives.

Patients who get results from one of these antibody tests should still follow social distancing guidelines.

It also remains unclear whether antibodies indicate that someone is immune to re-infection.

