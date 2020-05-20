FDA authorizes first at-home sample collection kit for COVID-19

(WFLA/NBC) – The FDA has authorized an at-home sample collection kit for COVID-19.

The Everlywell COVID-19 and allows an individual to self-collect a nasal sample at home.

The user then mails the sample to a certified lab for results in three to five days.

(Source: Everlywell via NBC)

The Everlywell home-collection kit is currently the only authorized COVID-19 at-home sample collection kit for use with multiple authorized COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

That allows the company to work with a number of certified labs around the country.

The test costs $109.