FDA authorizes first at-home sample collection kit for COVID-19

Coronavirus
(Source: Everlywell via NBC)

(WFLA/NBC) – The FDA has authorized an at-home sample collection kit for COVID-19.

The Everlywell COVID-19 and allows an individual to self-collect a nasal sample at home.

The user then mails the sample to a certified lab for results in three to five days.

The Everlywell home-collection kit is currently the only authorized COVID-19 at-home sample collection kit for use with multiple authorized COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

That allows the company to work with a number of certified labs around the country.

The test costs $109.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

