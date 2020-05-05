FDA approves new COVID-19 antibody test

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A new COVID-19 antibody test is the first to receive independent validation from the federal government.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the test, which is made by New Jersey-based Euroimmun.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 37,439 cases and 1,471 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

It can tell if people have been inflected with the virus and recovered from it.

The FDA, CDC and the National Institute of Health evaluated the effectiveness of the tests.

Other tests are currently available, but public health officials said they are not accurate.

Many experts believe accurate anti-body testing is key to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: