EPA approves first disinfectant that kills COVID-19

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given its first approval to disinfectant that kill coronavirus.

Two Lysol products are federally approved as effective against coronavirus.

They are Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist.

The approval is based on lab testing that found when used on hard, non-porous surfaces, both products kill the virus two minutes after contact.

Lysol said it’s currently working on testing other disinfectant products against coronavirus.

Back in April, a musing by President Trump regarding if people could disinfect from the inside during coronavirus briefing prompted Lysol to issue a statement, warning people not to inject or ingest disinfectant products.

