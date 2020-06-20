FDA advises against 9 hand sanitizer products for methanol potential

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(WFLA) – The FDA is advising consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, due to the potential presence of methanol.

Methanol is wood alcohol, a substance that the FDA says can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

These products have been identified by the FDA:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system and death.

The FDA contacted Eskbiochem to recommend the company remove its effected hand sanitizer products from the market on June 17.

The FDA said the company has not yet taken action to remove the potentially dangerous products from the market.

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizer and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA said on its website.

As of June 20, the FDA is not aware of any reports of adverse effects associated with the hand sanitizer.