FBI investigating VT state troopers for creating fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police say three Vermont state troopers who are accused of being involved in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards have resigned.

Troopers Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski resigned on Aug. 10. Trooper David Pfindel resigned on Sept. 3. State police said Tuesday that the three troopers are suspected of having varying roles in the making of fraudulent vaccination cards.

A fellow trooper told supervisors about the alleged scheme.

“I could not be more upset and disappointed,” Vermont State Police Director Colonel Matthew Birmingham said in a statement to CBS News. “If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19.”

“The alleged criminal conduct from these troopers does not represent the values and actions of the dedicated men and women of the Vermont State Police,” Birmingham added.

The FBI is investigating the allegations.