Fauci says he was in surgery when task force discussed CDC testing guidelines

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask as he waits to testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – America’s top infectious disease doctor says he had nothing to do with the CDC’s latest recommendation on testing.

The white house coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci says he was having throat surgery when the health institute decided people no longer need to get tested even after being exposed to someone with COVID.

“I was under general anesthesia in the operating room and was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding the new testing recommendations” at that meeting, Fauci told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Fauci says he is worried about the recommendation.

“It will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines for COVID-19 testing, saying those who have been exposed to the virus may not need to be tested.

The agency is no longer recommending testing for most people without symptoms, even if they have been in close contact with someone who has had the virus.

Under the previous guidelines, testing was appropriate for those with recent or suspected exposure, even if they were asymptomatic. But the CDC changed the recommendations on its website on Monday.

The CDC has yet to explain its updated guidelines, which have left many doctors puzzled.

In addition to its updated testing guidelines, the CDC is no longer recommending that U.S. travelers returning from a trip outside their state or country to quarantine for 14 days.

The CDC’s website reminded people “follow state, local and territorial travel restrictions” and to “prepare to be flexible during your trip as restrictions and policies may change during your travel.”

Those potential ‘changes’ dependent upon the numbers: of new tests, new cases and new deaths.