Fauci says he has not met with President Trump in 2 weeks

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – One of America’s top infectious disease doctors and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said he hasn’t spoken to President Donald Trump in two weeks.
Doctor Anthony Fauci said his last interaction with Trump was on May 18 when he spoke during a teleconference with the nation’s governors.
He also said the task force last met on May 28.
Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has also been one of the most prominent faces during the pandemic.
There is no word on why he hasn’t met with Trump in two weeks.
