Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Fauci says he has not met with President Trump in 2 weeks

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – One of America’s top infectious disease doctors and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said he hasn’t spoken to President Donald Trump in two weeks.

Doctor Anthony Fauci said his last interaction with Trump was on May 18 when he spoke during a teleconference with the nation’s governors.

He also said the task force last met on May 28.

Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has also been one of the most prominent faces during the pandemic.

There is no word on why he hasn’t met with Trump in two weeks.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss