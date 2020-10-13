Fauci: I’m not going anywhere

(NBC News)—Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday he plans to stay in his post during the next president’s term — no matter who the president is.
“Absolutely,” Fauci said on CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith” when asked whether he would commit to stay on as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the next four years.
“I’m not going to walk away from this outbreak no matter who’s the president,” Fauci said.
