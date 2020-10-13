Fauci: I’m not going anywhere

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 30: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. The committee discussed efforts to safely get back to work and school during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Al Drago – Pool/Getty Images)

(NBC News)—Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday he plans to stay in his post during the next president’s term — no matter who the president is.

“Absolutely,” Fauci said on CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith” when asked whether he would commit to stay on as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the next four years.

“I’m not going to walk away from this outbreak no matter who’s the president,” Fauci said.

