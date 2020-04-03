Fauci: ‘I don’t understand why’ every state hasn’t issued stay-at-home orders

Breaking News
(CNN/WFLA) – Dr. Anthony Fauci says the entire nation should be under stay-at-home orders.

A number of states are still holding out, and President Donald Trump is still resisting a nationwide order. However, some state leaders are joining health officials in urging a stronger response.

“We have are about six days at the current burn rate of ventilators and you can’t buy anymore ventilators,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Hospitals throughout New York City are growing even more overloaded with infected patients. Medical personnel are pleading for the right equipment to keep them safe.

“We are dying. We are getting sick. It doesn’t matter how many ventilators we can get if we are dead and can’t run the ventilators,” said a nurse protesting at a Bronx hospital.

“This is a national problem, it needs a national response, and it needs a national call for action,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

But President Trump says hte primary responsibility does not lie with the federal government.

“We are a backup. Ideally though the state should have had all this equipment and i think they will next time.”

Meanwhile, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Fauci, says all states should have such orders in place.

“If you look at what is going on in this country, I do not understand why we are not doing that. We really should be,” Fauci said.

“I don’t understand why that’s not happening,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN.

Now, if you go outside in New York City or Los Angeles, you’re highly encouraged to keep your face covered.

“Now notice I haven’t called them masks. That’s because N95 and other medical grade masks like surgery masks are reserved for medical workers,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The CDC will son release national guidelines on wearing face masks, but Trump says they wil not be required.

“Frankly, I don’t think it will be mandatory because some people don’t want to do that, but if people wanted to wear them, they can,” Trump said.

