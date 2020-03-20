Live Now
Trump, coronavirus task force speaks from the White House

Fauci: Americans will likely need to stay home for at least several weeks

Coronavirus

by: Rebecca Shabad, NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday that Americans will likely have to continue staying at home and practice social distancing for “at least several weeks.”

“If you look at the trajectory of the curves of outbreaks and other areas, at least going to be several weeks,”Fauci said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the “TODAY” show when asked how long he thinks Americans will have to practice social distancing. 

“I cannot see that all of a sudden, next week or two weeks from now it’s going to be over. I don’t think there’s a chance of that. I think it’s going to be several weeks.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

beach closures pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "beach closures pkg"

Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic"

List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak"

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Shopping for seniors"

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus"

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"

All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss