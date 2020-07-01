FAU study looks at which face masks are most effective at preventing COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WFLA/NBC

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Health officials continue to stress the need to wear face masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A new study is shedding light on which types are most effective for containing the virus.

Researchers used a laser to detect droplets as they were coughed and sneezed out of a mannequin head.

They found that loosely folded face masks and bandana-style coverings had little to no effect on stopping stopping the droplets.

But well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabrics and off-the-shelf cone-style masks were the most effective.

The scientists said the mannequins projected droplets much farther than six feet when they didn’t have a mask on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss