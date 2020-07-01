FAU study looks at which face masks are most effective at preventing COVID-19

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Health officials continue to stress the need to wear face masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A new study is shedding light on which types are most effective for containing the virus.

Researchers used a laser to detect droplets as they were coughed and sneezed out of a mannequin head.

They found that loosely folded face masks and bandana-style coverings had little to no effect on stopping stopping the droplets.

But well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabrics and off-the-shelf cone-style masks were the most effective.

The scientists said the mannequins projected droplets much farther than six feet when they didn’t have a mask on.