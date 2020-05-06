Farmer who donated mask to New York honored with degree

NEW YORK (CNN) – A retired farmer earned his bachelor’s degree almost 50 years after dropping out of college.

Dennis Ruhnke gained national attention last month when he donated an N-95 mask to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Ruhnke wrote last month in a hand-written letter that also was signed by his wife, that the mask was leftover from his farming days, and asked that it be given to a nurse or doctor.

Cuomo read the letter Ruhnke wrote during a briefing as an example of generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas State University President Richard Myers presented him with a degree in agriculture Monday.

He was only two credits short of graduating when he left school in 1971 to care for his mother and family farm after his father died.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: