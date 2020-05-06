Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Farmer who donated mask to New York honored with degree

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CNN) – A retired farmer earned his bachelor’s degree almost 50 years after dropping out of college.

Dennis Ruhnke gained national attention last month when he donated an N-95 mask to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Ruhnke wrote last month in a hand-written letter that also was signed by his wife, that the mask was leftover from his farming days, and asked that it be given to a nurse or doctor.

Cuomo read the letter Ruhnke wrote during a briefing as an example of generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas State University President Richard Myers presented him with a degree in agriculture Monday.

He was only two credits short of graduating when he left school in 1971 to care for his mother and family farm after his father died.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss