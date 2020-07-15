Fans to be allowed to attend next month’s NASCAR races in Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway said Tuesday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend races at the speedway next month.

The speedway will allow a limited number of fans for both the road course weekend on Aug. 14-16 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend on Aug. 28-29.

Officials said all fans will be subject to a waiver acknowledging safety protocols, which include masks, temperature checks and social distancing.

“In recent weeks, we have had fans back at Talladega Superspeedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and here in Daytona with the IMSA WeatherTech 240, all adhering to health and safety protocols and enjoying a fun day at the race track. We’re looking forward to seeing fans back for unprecedented NASCAR action on the DAYTONA Road Course and high banks, Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said.

The decision to allow fans comes as Florida has seen a surge in coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, Florida set a one-day coronavirus death record for the state with 132.