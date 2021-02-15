Amalie Arena hopes to welcome fans back soon for Lightning, Raptors’ games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amalie Arena is beginning a phased approach to allowing fans back into the stands.

Lightning and Raptors’ games are now open to a limited amount of players’ friends and family.

Those family and friends already made their way back inside Amalie Arena for the Toronto Raptors home game Sunday.

The Lightning can invite a limited amount of family and friends starting Monday.

Vinik Sports Group and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment believe this prudent opening of Amalie Arena for NHL and NBA games will allow them to grant access to season ticket members and other fans after March 2.

Both companies are still monitoring daily COVID-19 data for Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa.

Fans were told they would have to watch Lightning and Raptors’ games from home in January.

Vinik Sports Group said it was because of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations across the county and West Central Florida.

Although the hope is to get fans back inside after March 2, both Vinik Sports Group and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment will review Covid-19 trends over the next few weeks before making any final decisions.

You can read the full statement below: