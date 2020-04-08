Breaking News
Family surprises 90-year-old grandfather with birthday parade

Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WFLA) – A Lousiana family didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from having a special birthday celebration for their grandpa over the weekend.

Lamon Thames turned 90 years old on Sunday and, naturally, his family planned a party to celebrate with him.

“We were going to have a surprise party for him at his church, but since COVID-19 happened we needed another plan,” said Michelle Booth, Lamon’s granddaughter.

So, the Thames clan ditched the party for a parade!

Family and friends decorated their cars and even a firetruck with balloons and banners to make sure Thames had a happy birthday.

Booth says her grandfather who is also a Korean War Veteran was completely surprised and loved the parade.

The video has been shared 93,000 times on Facebook and viewed nearly 2 million times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

