Family quarantining lessons from Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – While many Americans are working all day in fuzzy socks on the couch, the staff of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is in wet suits, feeding kale to turtles and trout to river otters.

Despite having no guests, the 48-year-old rescue center still operates every day, taking full care of its more than 100 rehab patients, including sharks, snowflake eels, and, of course, their famous dolphins. However, these conditions have not made it easy.

“Here at the aquarium, we rely heavily on visitors coming through our door every single day,” said animal care specialist Brooke Bowersox, “Even though we’re not open to the public, our work doesn’t stop. We still have to be here, providing top-notch care for the animals…Which is why we ask, if you are able, to donate to the aquarium.”

In order to help out, the fundraising team has made accessible options for supporters: They can head to TeamCMA.org or just text “CMA” to 24365. You can even “Venmo them” with @CMAquarium.

The aquarium gained national fame back in 2011, when its dolphin, Winter, starred in the film, “Dolphin Tale.” She is missing her entire tail, after getting caught in a crab trap as a calf.

Even without the missing rudder, the now-film star is enjoying a happy life with CMA, and can be seen splashing around with her bunkmates P.J. and Hope in the above piece, as well as her loving caretakers from the staff.

For more information, you can head to SeeWinter.com

