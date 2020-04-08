Family-owned grocery store offers drive-through service in Sarasota, Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A family-owned grocery store based out of Sarasota County has come up with a unique concept amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detwiler’s Farm Market is now offering a drive-through service to its customers.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 17,968 cases and 419 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

The store is offering a menu of its most popular items, including fresh produce, meat, seafood and baked goods.

“We don’t have our 5,000 SKUs from center store here, but we do have flour, sugar, salt. We are doing everything we can to get the basics and it worked. It’s crazy,” said president Sam Detwiler.

The menu of around 130 items changes everyday.

“It’s updated every night because we sell out, so we have to replace it. We had one chip yesterday, now it’s the next chip. So every night, a new form comes out around 7 or 8 p.m.,” said Detwiler.

Customers have to download and print the order form, select their items and bring the form to the drive-through in Palmetto or Sarasota. From there, staff members wearing gloves and masks will take their form, fill their order and pack it into their vehicle.

Shopper Diane Strutt tried out the service for the first time this week. She believes it is the safest and easiest way to go shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You don’t have to touch the keypad, you don’t have to touch anything,” said Strutt.

The drive-through service started in Palmetto on April 1. Detwiler’s on Clark Road launched its drive-through this week. Between the two locations, the drive-throughs are serving more than 1,000 people daily.

Currently, the service is available at two of its locations in Sarasota and Manatee counties, including 1800 U.S. 301 in Palmetto and 2881 Clark Road in Sarasota. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit detwilermarket.com.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: