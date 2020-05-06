Family of dead crew member sues Royal Caribbean over coronavirus handling

FILE- In this March 23, 2018 file photo, the Symphony of the Seas docks at Saint Nazaire port, France. The family of Pujiyoko, a cruise crew member who died after testing positive for COVID-19, has filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises saying the company failed to protect its employees. Pujiyoko worked in housekeeping on the Symphony of the Seas ship. (AP Photo/David Vincent, File)

MIAMI (AP) — The family of a cruise crew member who died after testing positive for COVID-19 has filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises saying the company failed to protect its employees.

The wrongful death case filed in circuit court in Miami says 27-year-old Pujiyoko suffered from flu-like symptoms but was not tested for six days.

The Indonesian man was disembarked in a life boat seven days after first reporting to the Symphony of the Seas’ medical facility.

The lawsuit argues Royal Caribbean failed to follow virus guidelines allowing crew parties and buffets.

