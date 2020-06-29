Family loses dad to coronavirus, 28 family members test positive

(CNN) – At least 28 family members are sick and one is dead after coronavirus spread from relative to relative in California.
Richard Garay says his 60-year-old father died of COVID-19 a day before Father’s Day.
Garay is 27 years old but says he struggled to get through the illness also. Other family members infected include a 2-year-old and a pregnant woman.
“You can’t really explain the feeling of losing a father on Father’s Day or before Father’s Day. It’s, it’s something tough to process, a difficult thing to think about,” Garay said. “I wish I could have held my father. I wish I could have told him I love him, that I’m okay. I wish my father was here.”
Garay says the family isn’t sure how so many people got infected. He says they don’t hold a party or any large gatherings. They think one person got infected and, from there, the outbreak spread.
