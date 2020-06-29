Family loses dad to coronavirus, 28 family members test positive

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – At least 28 family members are sick and one is dead after coronavirus spread from relative to relative in California.

Richard Garay says his 60-year-old father died of COVID-19 a day before Father’s Day.

Garay is 27 years old but says he struggled to get through the illness also. Other family members infected include a 2-year-old and a pregnant woman.

“You can’t really explain the feeling of losing a father on Father’s Day or before Father’s Day. It’s, it’s something tough to process, a difficult thing to think about,” Garay said. “I wish I could have held my father. I wish I could have told him I love him, that I’m okay. I wish my father was here.”

Garay says the family isn’t sure how so many people got infected. He says they don’t hold a party or any large gatherings. They think one person got infected and, from there, the outbreak spread.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss