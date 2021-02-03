Family left homeless amid pandemic gets new home thanks to NFL and Metropolitan Ministries

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – This is what you call a real NFL experience. A family, who four months ago was living in their car, now has a permanent place to live and it’s all thanks to Metropolitan Ministries and the NFL Foundation.

“It’s a place where Metropolitan Ministries will provide case management and support for families. But families will live here independently. If they need us we are here,” said Metro Ministries CEO Tim Marks.

Alexia and her little ones Chace and Harmony saw their new apartment home at SabalPlace in Seffner Wednesday. It’s an affordable housing complex that’s part of the Metro Ministries Stable Families Project.

“It means God answers prayers. I’ll be able to rebuild everything I’ve lost. Everything. Everything. We’re coming here with nothing beside the clothes and shoes that we have,” Alexia said.

The Super Bowl Host Committee, Forever 55 Project, and the NFL Foundation helped make today possible.

“The Super Bowl will come and it will go, but for Alexia and her family… Chace and Harmony… they’re going to be here in need of help and support and a hand up,” said Will Weatherford of the Tampa Bay Host Committee.

Alexia also received $5,000 from wrestler Titus O’Neil and $5,500 from Forever 55, to complete her education.

“We know there’s challenges that can come up as a homeowner that are unforeseen,” said Titus O’Neil.

Although the apartment is fully furnished and it looks like it’s ready to move, Alexia and her family won’t be able to move in Wednesday as legal things have to be done, so they’ll be able to move in in a couple of weeks.