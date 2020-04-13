1  of  2
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Department of Labor provides help with temporary FMLA rules

Coronavirus

Jobless impact taking a toll

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Federal government is taking action in its attempt to ensure that workers are not made to choose between their paychecks and their health.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced last week that Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act will be part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

Under the FFCRA, private employers with fewer than 500 employees will be reimbursed with tax credits for the cost of providing employees granted paid leave taken for reasons related to COVID-19. 

Effective April 2 through Dec. 31 of this year, the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act (EPSLA) requires that certain employers provide up to 80 hours of paid sick leave to employees who need to take leave from work for certain reasons related to COVID-19:

These reasons may include:

  • The employee or someone the employee is caring for is subject to a government quarantine order or has been advised by a health-care provider to self-quarantine;
    • the employee is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is seeking medical attention; or,
    • the employee is caring for his or her son or daughter whose school or place of care is closed or whose child care provider is unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19.

The Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act (EFMLEA) requires that certain employers provide up to 10 weeks of paid, and 2 weeks unpaid, emergency family and medical leave to eligible employees if the employee is caring for his or her child whose school or place of care is closed or whose child care provider is unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19.

