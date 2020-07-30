Families asked to quarantine after COVID-19 case reported at Florida high school graduation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Recent graduates of Bayside High School and their guests have been asked to quarantine after health officials said an attendee at Saturday’s commencement ceremony had COVID-19.
Families were notified about the case Monday in a letter from the Florida Department of Health in Brevard County.
“Because your child was possibly exposed to someone at the school who had COVID-19, DOH-Brevard is notifying parents of exposed attendees that their child needs to quarantine at home for 14 days from their last day of attendance at the facility. If COVID-19 symptoms develop seek medical attention immediately.”
An exact count of how many people have been impacted was not made available.
Jocelyn Puma is a recent graduate of Bayside was devastated to hear the news.
“I brought my grandparents there, my mother was there. We are definitely quarantining for 14 days maybe a little longer. No symptoms as of right now and I pray that it stays that way,” Puma said.
