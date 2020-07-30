Families asked to quarantine after COVID-19 case reported at Florida high school graduation

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Recent graduates of Bayside High School and their guests have been asked to quarantine after health officials said an attendee at Saturday’s commencement ceremony had COVID-19.

Families were notified about the case Monday in a letter from the Florida Department of Health in Brevard County.

“Because your child was possibly exposed to someone at the school who had COVID-19, DOH-Brevard is notifying parents of exposed attendees that their child needs to quarantine at home for 14 days from their last day of attendance at the facility. If COVID-19 symptoms develop seek medical attention immediately.”

An exact count of how many people have been impacted was not made available.

Jocelyn Puma is a recent graduate of Bayside was devastated to hear the news.

“I brought my grandparents there, my mother was there. We are definitely quarantining for 14 days maybe a little longer. No symptoms as of right now and I pray that it stays that way,” Puma said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: