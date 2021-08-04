Face masks required for all St. Petersburg city government employees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the city of St. Petersburg is again mandating face masks for all city government employees.

The announcement was made by St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on his Twitter page.

The mandate will be in effect inside city facility common areas and when employees are within six feet of others.

This comes as cases to continue to rise in the state of Florida. According to the report from the Florida Department of Health, 110,724 new cases were reported from July 23 to July 29, versus the additional 73,166 new cases the week before.

On average over the past week, Florida saw 18,454 new cases per day, starting last Friday. This week’s new case positivity rate is at 18.1%, up from the previous 15.1%. The week’s COVID deaths were recorded at 108, up from the previous week’s report of 78.

In terms of vaccine doses, 11,757,156 Floridians are vaccinated as of July 30, versus the total of 11,469,755 as of the previous week’s report.