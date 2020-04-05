Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Dr. Deborah Birx, Ambassador and White House coronavirus response coordinator, holds a 3M N95 mask as she and Vice President Mike Pence visit 3M headquarters in Maplewood, Minn., in a meeting with the company’s leaders and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to coordinate response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. On Friday, April 3, 2020, the manufacturing giant pushed back against criticism from Trump over production of face masks that are badly needed by American health care workers. 3M said the administration asked it to stop exporting medical-grade masks to Canada and Latin America, which the company said raises “significant humanitarian implications” and will backfire by causing other countries to retaliate against the U.S. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)/Star Tribune via AP)

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – Kimberly Stanley tells 8 On Your Side she started wearing a mask while out shopping a week ago.

“Everyone wants a mask and it sounds like perhaps they’re really recommending everyone wear them,” Stanley said.

Her family’s small business, Boulevard Awning Company in Clearwater, normally manufactures commercial and residential awnings, but recently they have retrained some of the workforce to make face masks.

“Even our installers and our welders stepped up and they’re learning how to sew,” Stanley said.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday a recommendation from the CDC for people to wear masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The CDC is advising the use of non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure,” President Trump said. “So it’s voluntary, you don’t have to do it.”

The CDC recommendation applies to everyone because someone who isn’t showing the symptoms of coronavirus can still spread it to someone else. Masks don’t necessarily prevent someone from contracting the virus.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital shared this video with 8 On Your Side about how to properly use and re-use a face mask.

Just like the Boulevard Awning Company, sewers from the Southport Springs community in Zephyrhills are donating masks to home health aids, hospitals and nursing homes.

“These aren’t N95 but its better protection then nothing,” Dawn Craig from Southport Springs told 8 On Your Side.

Craig and her team are also taking orders for their neighbors.

“Our community has also asked for masks for themselves,” Linda Phelps said.

“We have a lot that are either going through chemo and its a 55 and older (community),” Craig added.

Both Craig and Phelps are grateful for the help they’re receiving.

“I can’t thank our community enough for all their help,” Craig said.

“Because without them we really could not do this, we do this in an assembly line fashion,” Phelps added.

Masks may become more fashionable with the new recommendation from the CDC.

“I think it i important to listen to what the CDC says,” Stanley said, “and for everyone to step up help everyone cause we’re a community and community strong.”

Doctors say the best weapons in the fight against coronavirus are still washing hands and keeping distance from others.

With N95 masks in short supply for medical workers, people going out in public can cover their noses and mouths with something like a bandana, scarf or handkerchief.

