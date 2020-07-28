Face coverings to be required in Polk County Schools

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Schools will require students to wear face coverings when they return to school Aug. 24, it was announced Tuesday.

School board members gave preliminary approval to the language of the requirement, which is expected to be added to the Code of Student Conduct for the 2020-21 school year.

The preliminary language states student must wear a face covering that covers both their nose and mouth and fits snugly against the side of their faces, with no gaps at all times.

“Students must wear the face covering at all times when on school grounds or district-provided transportation, unless the student is involved in an approved activity when a face covering would not be appropriate. All face coverings must comply with general dress code and school uniform requirements,” it states.

Face shields will be permitted in addition to wearing a face covering.

Face masks are recommended, but not required for kindergarten students.

Polk County Schools will grant exemptions to students with medical waivers and other issues that would prevent them from wearing face coverings on campus.

