Experts: US must triple COVID-19 testing before reopening country

Experts: US must triple COVID-19 testing before reopening country

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A new academic article says the United States must more than triple coronavirus testing to safely open the economy.

Researchers at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and School of Public Health say the goal should be at least 500,000 tests a day.

  • Florida is reporting 25,492 cases and 748 deaths
  • Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Right now, the number is close to 150,000.

The researchers say the percentage of positive tests is too high now.

They say that means the US doesn’t have a grasp on the severity of the crisis and how to safely open society.

The World Health Organization has suggested that an adequate test positive rate should be between three and 12 percent.

The WHO reports in the US, that number is around 20 percent.

