Experts fear spike in COVID-19 cases after Bucs Super Bowl boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands lined the Hillsborough River in Downtown Tampa on Wednesday to watch as the Buccaneers held a boat parade to celebrate their Super Bowl LV championship.

Fans got to view Tom Brady tossing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to his teammate in another.

“I’m so happy for our team and everyone gets to experience this today,” Brady told News Channel 8.

But as fun and exciting as the parade was, medical experts are worried about the fallout, that Bucs fever will turn into people getting sick with the coronavirus.

Despite efforts from the city and police to remind people and businesses to mask up, much of the crowd decided not to wear face coverings.

City officials said they altered the route that was used for the Lightning’s Stanley Cup boat parade to give fans room to spread out and socially distance this time around. Despite the changes, crowds still packed spots along the Riverwalk.

“Given the large number of people and the tremendous congestion, it’s likely that we’ll see how similar increase in weeks and the percentage is probably going to pop up again,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Health.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has put out a national call requesting information on COVID-19 cases associated with Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.