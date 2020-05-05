Expanded COVID-19 testing offered in Citrus County

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County has expanded testing for COVID-19.

Individuals without symptoms can now be considered for testing through DOH-Citrus.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 37,439 cases and 1,471 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Testing is offered at no cost, by appointment only by calling 352-527-0068 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Test results will take between three to seven days, but in some cases, up to 10 days.

Additional testing sites include Langley Health Services at 151 E. Highland Blvd, Suit 151. Staff can be contacted at 352-419-5760.

A telemedicine appointment can be scheduled through Quick Care Med online or by calling 844-797-8425.

FDOH-Citrus confirmed antibody testing is not available in the county.

One hundred cases of coronavirus have been reported in Citrus County as of Tuesday.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: