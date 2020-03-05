EPA releases list of disinfectants to use against coronavirus

Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Coronavirus

(WFLA) – The US Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of EPA-registered disinfectant products that have qualified to be used against coronavirus.

Through the EPA’s Emerging Viral Pathogen program, product manufacturers are able to show which of their products are effective against harder-to-kill viruses.

According to the EPA, coronaviruses are enveloped viruses which means they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product. To ensure the viruses are killed properly, consumers must follow the directions found on the disinfectant’s master label, especially when it comes to the contact time for the product on the treated surface.

Some of the disinfectants on the list include:

To view the full list of EPA-registered disinfectant products, click the download button below.

EPA’s Registered Products for Use Against Coronavirus Download

