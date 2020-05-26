Environmental group warns of coronavirus masks, gloves polluting oceans

Breaking News
ANTIBES, FRANCE (NBC) – The coronavirus pandemic is having an impact worldwide — even, apparently, under the sea.

Environmentalist Laurent Lombard shot video of the seabed off the French Riviera littered with masks and gloves widely used to protect against COVID-19.

Lombard also found aluminum cans and other more typical trash warning others that the worst is yet to come.

In a Facebook post, Lombard wrote, “Knowing that more than two-billion masks have been ordered, we’ll soon have more masks than jellyfish in the Mediterranean.”

Lombard added that it was everyone’s responsibility to avoid this new form of pollution.

