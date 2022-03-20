TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The majority of Florida counties were categorized under the “low” COVID-19 Community Levels, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Polk, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, Sarasota, and DeSoto Counties all fell under the “low” level. In total, 10 counties fell under the “medium” level while none fell under the “high” level.

According to the CDC’s website, the “low” is described as being less than 10 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population (7-day total), and less than 10% of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average).

Earlier this month, more than 90% of the U.S. population was in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels, where public face-masking is no longer recommended in indoor settings.

In its latest COVID-19 report, Florida reported nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a one-week period. The Florida Department of Health reported 5,824,728 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida since the pandemic began.